Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8992 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.65. 694,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.
About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
