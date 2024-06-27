Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Plans $0.95 Dividend

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9484 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VDE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.08. 291,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $137.92.
Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Energy ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.