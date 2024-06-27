Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.65. 116,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

