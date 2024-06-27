Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4608 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 136,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

