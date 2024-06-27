Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4608 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 136,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05.
About Vanguard Financials ETF
