Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Cut by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.