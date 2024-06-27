Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.