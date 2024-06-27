Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.39. 8,564,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,593,273. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is a Dividend King?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.