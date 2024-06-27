Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VUG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.62. 429,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.