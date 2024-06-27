Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $377.34. 546,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16. The company has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

