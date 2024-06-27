Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.37. 465,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $378.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

