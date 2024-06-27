Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) to Issue Dividend of $0.97

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9656 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance
VHT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,220. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.01 and its 200-day moving average is $260.84.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile
