Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7883 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.70.
Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VIS stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $236.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,188. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.
Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile
