Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7883 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIS stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $236.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,188. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

