Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) to Issue Dividend of $0.86 on July 2nd

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8643 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.65. 179,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $252.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.62.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
