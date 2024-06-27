Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) to Issue $0.82 Dividend

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8184 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.46. The company had a trading volume of 48,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $205.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

