Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 173.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hillman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000.

VO stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.47. The stock had a trading volume of 228,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

