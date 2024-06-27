Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,763,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $84.13. 3,993,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,863. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

