Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.35. 255,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,157. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
