Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.299 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.92. 519,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,272. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

