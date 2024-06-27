Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $189.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,938. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $900.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.73.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
