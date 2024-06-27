Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Decreased by IMZ Advisory Inc

IMZ Advisory Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

