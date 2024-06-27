Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,722 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 206,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,015. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.