Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.18. 24,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,035. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

