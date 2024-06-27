Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4736 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.

NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $90.33.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

