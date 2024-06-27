Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 6,780.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vaso Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of VASO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 151,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,910. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

