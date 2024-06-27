Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Head to Head Analysis

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ventas and AMEN Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $4.50 billion 4.52 -$40.97 million ($0.19) -264.51 AMEN Properties $3.68 million 6.99 $2.05 million N/A N/A

AMEN Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ventas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.2% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ventas and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 4 9 0 2.69 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $51.46, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Ventas pays out -947.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas -1.58% -0.75% -0.29% AMEN Properties 55.79% 40.62% 33.57%

Risk and Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMEN Properties beats Ventas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

