VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

VRSN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $179.60. 450,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,062. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $226.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

