Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

