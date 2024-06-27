Vert Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,577 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.5% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,357. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.
Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Further Reading
