Vert Asset Management LLC Buys 2,822 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up about 1.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,439,000 after acquiring an additional 417,944 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,168,000 after acquiring an additional 379,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.85. 140,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,657. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.