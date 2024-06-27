Vert Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 3.8% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,166,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,909,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.13. 96,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

