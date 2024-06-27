Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $555.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $444.23.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $474.00 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $335.82 and a 12 month high of $486.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 99,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

