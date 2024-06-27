Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 3.4%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.50. 141,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,809,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 287,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 188,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.