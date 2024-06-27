Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.42. The company had a trading volume of 72,023,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,278,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. The company has a market capitalization of $629.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

