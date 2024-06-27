Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. 694,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,504. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.