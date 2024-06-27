Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 6,400 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP remained flat at $38.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,528,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.