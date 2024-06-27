Viking Fund Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.25. 2,411,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.