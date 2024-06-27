Viking Fund Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

