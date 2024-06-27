Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

EE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

EE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

