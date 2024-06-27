Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 275.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $735.80. 75,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,692. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $428.33 and a 12 month high of $799.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.58 and its 200 day moving average is $567.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.