Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.46. 1,952,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,769. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

