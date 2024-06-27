Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 476,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,035,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

