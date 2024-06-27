Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,973,432,000 after purchasing an additional 596,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Visa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,272,846,000 after acquiring an additional 374,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,123 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Down 2.6 %
Visa stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,526,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,320. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.41.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is Put Option Volume?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.