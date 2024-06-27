Visionary (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 39,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 44,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Visionary Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

