Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Shares Up 1.4%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 30,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 142,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 7.79.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,879.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VVOS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

