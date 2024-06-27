Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 7.3%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 312,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 292,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Several analysts have commented on VOR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
