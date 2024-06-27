Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
UMMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 18,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,239. The company has a market cap of $85.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.
About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
