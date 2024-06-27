Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 880,732 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 205.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,732 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.22% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $41,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

DUHP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 717,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

