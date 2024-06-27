Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,596 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $156,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,288,000 after acquiring an additional 748,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after buying an additional 89,286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 3,188,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

