Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $83,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,003,000 after acquiring an additional 341,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.61. 1,401,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.