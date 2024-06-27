Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $88,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,215 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

